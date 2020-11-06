Ontario commits $3 million to 2022 Valour Games for Canada’s Veterans

The Ontario government is committing $3 million to support the Valour Games, a new, national multi-sport competition for wounded, ill and injured military personnel and veterans. This funding will build on the success of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto by continuing to showcase the athletic skills and abilities of Canada’s wounded veterans, provincial officials said.

“We owe our veterans and active service members a debt of gratitude for their service to our country,” said Premier Ford. “The Valour Games will provide another important opportunity for Ontarians to recognize the skills and excellence of our men and women in uniform and unite our province and country at a time when it’s needed most.”

Ottawa will host the inaugural Valour Games in 2022, welcoming more than 500 competitors and family and friends from across Canada to compete in adaptive team and individual sports over the course of one week. These could include archery, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair rugby. Following the Ottawa event, the Valour Games will be hosted in a different Canadian city every two years.

“Canadian service members and veterans face significant challenges when returning from deployment or transitioning to civilian life. Their recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration into their communities can be greatly enhanced through the transformative power of sport,” added Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “The Valour Games will be a chance to support our veterans, showcase our pride of place, promote local tourism and increase participation in adaptive sports.”