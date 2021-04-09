Ontario’s coronavirus case count topped 4,000 for the second time this year. Health officials reported 4,277 cases with 18 deaths. Over 61,000 tests were completed pushing the positivity rate to 6.3 percent.

Locally there were 1,218 new cases in Toronto, 762 in Peel Region and 532 in York Region.

Many other regions also reported cases in the triple digits on Friday. Durham Region reported 247 cases, Halton Region reported 174 cases, Hamilton reported 133 cases and Niagara Region reported 107 cases, Middlesex-London reported 159 cases, and Ottawa reported 246 cases.

The number was slightly lower than January 8, when officials reported 4,249 new infections. However at that time 450 cases came from a data backlog.

This is the second day of Ontario’s 4-week stay-at-home order which the province hopes will help slow the transmission and protect the health system while ramping up vaccinations.

“Our government is moving quickly to get vaccines to where they will have the greatest impact,” Doug Ford said in a statement issued after he took his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “In addition to over 100 mass vaccination clinics, vaccines are available at 700 pharmacies across Ontario, doctor’s offices and hospital clinics and we are getting mobile vaccine clinics to workplaces, high risk neighbourhoods, residential buildings, community centres, and places of worship.”

“As part of Phase Two, we are increasing vaccine allocations to hot spot communities to reach individuals living in areas with historic and ongoing high rates of death, hospitalization and transmission. We have expanded the criteria for who can get a vaccine to include education workers in Toronto and Peel hot spots, and those who directly support students with special needs. We are making steady progress in our fight against this deadly virus and we will get to the other side of the pandemic,” he stated while urging people to stay home and follow public health guidelines.