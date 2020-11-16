Canindia News

Ontario creates new agency to centralize procurement

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

The Ontario government, on Monday, announced the establishment of ‘Supply Ontario’, a new centralized procurement agency that will enable a whole-of-government approach to purchasing goods and services. 

During the height of COVID-19, the government’s experience of sourcing PPE and critical supplies and equipment (CSE) shed light on the fragmented nature of Ontario’s supply chain system, officials said in a news release issued on Monday. Centralizing the government supply chain and streamlining complex procurement processes will save taxpayer’s money as well reduce the administrative burden on small and medium sized businesses, the statement added

In addition to delivering the best value, Supply Ontario is expected to stabilize access to critical products, including PPE, and stimulate job creation and economic growth by purchasing more Ontario-made goods. It is also mandated to connect small businesses and entrepreneurs to the government and its customers by acting as a first purchaser for emerging technologies and paving pathways to the marketplace to drive innovation in Ontario.

“When people go shopping, they often buy in bulk to save money. We need to do the same thing in government, so we can deliver more value for taxpayer dollars and secure critical supplies for our frontline health care heroes and others in the public sector,” said Premier Ford.

“Supply Ontario will allow our government to buy as one and simplify our supply chain model,” added Lisa Thompson, Minister of Government and Consumer Services.

The new supply chain agency is part of Ontario Onwards: Ontario’s COVID-19 Action Plan for a People-Focused Government, which includes more than 30 projects that will change the way people and businesses interact with government, officials said. 

