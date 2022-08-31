COMMUNITY

Ontario drops 5-day mandatory COVID-19 isolation period

Ontario is dropping the mandatory five-day isolation period for individuals who test positive for COVID-19, the province’s top doctor announced this afternoon.

The move is part of the province’s broader plan to prepare for the fall respiratory illness season.

Dr. Kieran Moore said the province is moving away from COVID-19-specific guidance in favour of an “all-virus approach”. The new isolation guidelines will apply to other illnesses such as the flu as well.

If you are in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, continue to self- monitor for symptoms. There is no longer a need to isolate but you should wear a mask for 10 days when in public.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or runny nose, stay home from school, work and social events until your fever is gone and symptoms are improving, get a rapid antigen test or, if eligible, a PCR test. Wear a mask for 10 days after and avoid non-essential visits to high-risk individuals and settings.

“While we are updating our public health guidance, preventing COVID-19 and other infections is vital to keeping our families, schools and communities safe and healthy,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “I strongly encourage all Ontarians to take advantage of vaccine and booster doses that are recommended and available to them, which now includes the availability of a booster dose for children aged five to 11. Ontarians are also encouraged to protect one another by respecting public health guidance, including staying home and taking precautions if you are sick.”

