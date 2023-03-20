COMMUNITY

Ontario employers could face stiffer fines for withholding passports

Sabrina
To protect migrant workers from victimization, Ontario is planning a steep increase in fines for employers convicted of withholding a foreign national’s passport or work permit.

Offenders could face a $100,000 to $200,000 penalty for every worker whose rights are violated, according to a news release from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

“Anyone who preys on vulnerable members in our community has no place in our society,” said Labour Minister Monte McNaughton. “If you think you’re going to deny someone’s basic human rights by withholding their passport, we’re going to hit your pocketbook, and you will be behind bars for a long time.”

Ministry officers have the power to levy penalties for each passport or work permit a business or person withholds. Legislation introduced Monday would allow for these penalties to be increased, meaning these bad actors could quickly face millions in fines for their illegal actions. In addition to the per-passport penalties, individuals convicted of withholding passports would be liable to either a fine of up to $500,000, up to 12 months imprisonment, or both. Corporations convicted would be liable to a fine of up to $1 million.

The government is also proposing amendments to the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), if passed, would increase the maximum fine for corporations convicted of an offence under the OHSA from $1.5 million to $2 million. This would give Ontario the highest maximum corporate fine under workplace health and safety legislation in Canada, according to the province’s labour ministry.

Last spring, the government raised fines for individuals to a maximum of $500,000 and up to a maximum of $1,500,000 for corporate directors.

Also included in Working for Workers 3 are proposed changes to protect remote workers during mass terminations and expanding reasons reservists can take military leave. The government is also proposing amendments to require women’s-only washrooms on construction sites and to expand cancer coverage for firefighters.

