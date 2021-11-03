Ontario has announced its plan for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine based on the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and NACI.

Booster shots will be offered to the following vulnerable populations if at least six months have passed since their last dose:

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier)

Health care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care and retirement home staff and designated caregivers)

Individuals who received 2 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or 1 dose of the Janssen vaccine

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members

Starting on Saturday, November 6 at 8:00 a.m., eligible individuals will be able to book their booster dose appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007), directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, select pharmacies, and primary care settings.

The Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and capable of providing assistance in more than 300 languages.

Hospital-based health care workers are urged to get vaccinated through their hospital’s vaccine program.

All booster doses will be mRNA vaccines, unless contraindicated.

As booster eligibility expands, all Ontarians are urged to receive their booster dose to get their flu vaccine at the same time.