Ontario is updating the eligibility for the Energy Affordability Program which provides free home-efficiency upgrades for individuals who are looking for support with their energy bills. The income eligibility threshold is being raised by $11,715 for a four-person household, and by $8,285 for a couple.

“With this update to the Energy Affordability Program, Ontario is ensuring access to free home energy-efficiency upgrades like insulation, smart thermostats, and energy-efficient refrigerators and air conditioners,” said Energy Minister Todd Smith.

The Energy Affordability Program offers energy saving measures that can help participating households manage their energy use and lower electricity costs by up to $750 per year depending on eligibility, at no cost to the customer. The energy-efficiency upgrades and types of support available are tailored based on various factors including home heating system, location and an assessment of energy needs.

Under the increased income eligibility threshold, a four-person household with a before-tax income of $84,872, or a couple with a before-tax income of $60,014, is now eligible for support through the Energy Affordability Program. That represents an increase of 16 per cent compared to the previous income threshold.

The Energy Affordability Program, which is funded by the province’s current four-year electricity conservation framework, has provided free energy-efficiency upgrades to more than 47,000 Ontario households since 2018.

Free energy upgrades may include insulation, draft proofing, smart thermostats, showerheads, aerators, pipe wrap, energy-efficient refrigerator, air conditioner and health and safety measures where needed such as carbon monoxide detectors and attic dampers.

The province also has other critical programs to support Ontarians who are looking for support with their electricity or natural gas bills. The Ontario Electricity Support Program provides an on-bill credit of up to $75 per month to provide support for low-income households when paying their electricity bills. Customers can also access the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program and receive up to $600 in emergency assistance if they are behind on their electricity or natural gas bill and face having their service disconnected.

The Energy Affordability Program and Enbridge’s Home Winterproofing Program, which provides home energy upgrades to income-eligible natural gas customers, are now coordinated though a one-window approach.