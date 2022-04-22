Amidst the sixth wave of COVID-19, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is extending existing provincial masking requirements in select higher-risk indoor settings until June 11.

“To protect our progress in managing this latest wave, I am maintaining masking requirements in specific public settings where individuals who are, or may be, at increased risk of severe outcomes, are in close contact for extended periods of time,” said Dr. Moore. “Continuing to follow masking requirements and keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations are the best ways we can prevent transmission and protect our friends, families, and our communities.”

Provincial masking requirements which were set to expire on April 27 are being extended to June 11 for public transit, health care settings (e.g., hospitals, doctors’ offices, clinics that provide health care services, laboratories, specimen collection centres, and home and community care), retirement and long-term care homes as well as shelters and other congregate care settings that provide care and services to medically and socially vulnerable individuals.

A complete list of settings where masking requirements continue to apply is available online.

Meanwhile the province has expanded eligibility for fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and access to antiviral treatments such as Paxlovid to prevent the hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Ontario is also expecting to receive Evusheld, an antibody treatment, for immunocompromised individuals who are not positive for COVID-19 at the time of administration. Following two single-dose injections, the treatment provides protection from COVID-19 for six months.

Based on advice from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH), Evusheld will be available to individuals with the highest-risk of a severe outcome from COVID-19 in the coming weeks, including solid organ transplant recipients; stem cell transplant recipients; CAR-T therapy recipients; and other hematologic cancer patients undergoing treatment.

“Thanks to the province’s high vaccination rates as well as an increase in antiviral treatment availability and eligibility, we have been able to cautiously and gradually reopen Ontario,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Vaccination remains our best protection against COVID-19, and I strongly recommend that everyone stays up to date with their vaccinations by receiving the dose you are eligible for as soon as you can. As with vaccines for other diseases, you are protected best when you stay up to date.”