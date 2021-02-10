Ontario is once again extending electricity rate relief for families, small businesses and farms as the province maintains the Stay-at-Home Order in the majority of public health regions past the middle of the month. The government will continue to hold electricity prices to the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour until February 22, 2021. This lower rate is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week for Time-Of-Use and tiered customers.

The off-peak price will continue to be automatically applied to electricity bills of all residential, small business, and farm customers who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board and get a bill from a utility.

“We know staying at home means using more electricity during the day when electricity prices are higher, that’s why we are once again extending the off-peak electricity rate to provide households, small businesses and farms with stable and predictable electricity bills when they need it most,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Minister of Indigenous Affairs.

The off-peak rate came into effect January 1, 2021.

Families, small businesses and charitable organizations with overdue electricity and natural gas bills can also apply for support through the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). A residential customer can receive up to $750 to help cover their overdue electricity bill and natural gas bill, while small businesses and charities can receive up to $1500 for each bill. Customers can contact their utility to apply.

Businesses can apply for Energy and Property Tax Rebates through the COVID-19 Business Support Grants, if required to shut down or significantly restrict services due to provincial health measures.