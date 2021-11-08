The Ontario government is going ahead with its plans for the controversial Bradford Bypass, a new four-lane freeway connecting Highway 400 and Highway 404 in Simcoe County and York Region. The province said this new corridor is required to ease congestion on Highway 400 and existing east-west local roads.

The Ford government anticipates motorists and trucks will see more than a 60 per cent savings in travel time when using the new freeway compared to existing routes along local roads, which will save up to 35 minutes.

Premier Doug Ford announced that his government will fully fund the project in a campaign style stop in Bradford.

“With both Simcoe County and York Region expected to grow at incredible speed, building the Bradford Bypass is a no-brainer,” said Ford. “Delivering on this and other important infrastructure projects will create good jobs, help stimulate our economy and reduce highway congestion.”

The proposed highway will extend from Highway 400 between 8th Line and 9th Line in Bradford West Gwillimbury, will cross a small portion of King Township and will connect to Highway 404 between Queensville Sideroad and Holborn Road in East Gwillimbury.

Ford said the freeway will not be tolled but the province has not yet provided any details on the cost of the project or when it will be completed.

A Preliminary Design and environmental assessment in accordance with Ontario Regulation 697/21 for the project is currently underway and is expected to be completed by December 2022.

The Ford government earmarked $2.6 billion in its fall economic statement for highways and bridges this year, including committing to advance the Bradford Bypass.

The province says that the 16.2-kilometre project will support more than 700 jobs per year on average during construction and generate more than $70 million in annual real GDP.

Concerns have been raised about the environmental impact of the freeway as the last environmental assessments on the project were completed in the 1990s. Opposition politicians have also pointed out that the project appears to benefit Ford allies.

But Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney said “the Bradford Bypass will move people faster, get goods to market quicker, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting from bumper-to-bumper traffic.”

