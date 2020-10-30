Canindia News

Ontario govt. tells college and university students to skip the Halloween party

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

Today, Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, issued the following statement to remind students and faculty in the post-secondary sector to celebrate Halloween safely this year.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff at all of Ontario’s publicly-assisted colleges and universities. Ontario’s postsecondary sector has shown tremendous leadership in responding to COVID-19 and highlighting the province’s public health guidelines. We ask for your continued cooperation and support as we head into the colder months,” Minister Romano said.

“With Halloween weekend upon us, I remind Ontario’s postsecondary students and faculty to follow public health advice and measures in order to ensure you are keeping yourself, your friends, and your families safe. We understand that students want to socialize and celebrate during Halloween, but we need to do our part this weekend and help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

To have a safe Halloween, skip the party and celebrate differently this year:

  • Avoid gatherings with people outside of your household;
  • Stay home if you feel ill or have symptoms even if they are mild;
  • Wash your hands often and thoroughly, or use hand sanitizer, especially when handing out treats;
  • Consider using tongs or other similar tools to hand out treats rather than leaving them in a bucket or bowl for children to grab; and
  • Consider safe and creative ways to enjoy Halloween.
  • Check with your local public health unit for any additional advice, guidelines or restrictions that may be in place in your region.

“I also want to remind students that violating public health guidelines may result in potentially serious sanctions being imposed by your particular postsecondary institution, or local public health/ municipal officials. However, there is no sanction more serious than to cause, or contribute to the spread of COVID-19 to your friends, family, and loved ones. Our students are all adults and I know they will act responsibly. Together, we will all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that Ontarians remain safe and healthy,” said Minister Romano.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

After Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt invests in women-led startup

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Canada plans to admit more than 400,000 immigrants per year

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Elli AvVram poses in a hot pink bikini, claims she was ‘born in a jacuzzi’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

PM Trudeau announces over $200 million in new supports for Indigenous communities

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Pooran “Bruce” Sancharra arrested in sexual assault investigation

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week: Tips to prevent poisoning in your home

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Sacha Baron Cohen donates $100,000 for ‘Borat’ babysitter Jenise Jones’ hometown

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Peel top doctor worried about Halloween gatherings causing a surge in COVID-19 cases

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Patio program for Toronto restaurants extended into spring

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested