Amid reports that the US Supreme Court is getting ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Ontario Green party is promising to stand up for women’s rights.

“I know how nervous and worried many women across Ontario are today in light of the Roe v. Wade news coming out of the US,” said provincial leader Mike Schreiner. “And I want to say that the Ontario Greens understand how important standing up for women’s rights is. A woman’s right to choose should never be under threat. And let’s be clear, women’s rights are human rights.”

He said the party is committing funding in its costed platform to expand the number of women’s health clinics and abortion clinics in Ontario.

While abortions are legal in Ontario and Canada, women still face many hurdles to access the care they need, he pointed out. In particular in northern, remote, and rural communities, women often have to travel long distances for access to these clinics.

“We need to address these barriers to ensure women can access the care they need safely in Ontario,” added Shreiner.