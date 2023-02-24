The Ontario Gurdwaras Committee (OGC) says it condemns the recent acts of vandalism at Hindu temples and is offering a cash reward of $10,000 for information to help catch the culprits.

“We are willing to offer a reward of $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the culprits responsible for the recent acts of vandalism,” OGC said in a statement to CanIndia News. “We also encourage all affected places of worship to publicize any videos of the aforementioned incidents, so that the culprits can be brought to justice.”

The OGC believes the Sikh community is being maligned to serve foreign political interests.

The statement says, “that these acts of vandalism may have been carried out at the direction of the Indian intelligence agencies to sow discord in Canada and malign the Sikh community while bolstering allegations of “hinduphobia”.

The OGC is calling “on all communities to come together and reject the false narrative of discord between Sikh and Hindu communities in Canada”.

“Solidarity between communities is necessary in order to successfully counter those voices seeking to sow discord in Canada to serve their own foreign policy objectives,” the statement adds.

However an organization called the Canadian Hindus for Harmony feels police and politicians are not doing enough to keep Hindu temples safe.

“Toronto and Peel Police have not been doing enough to stop Hinduphobia and Hindu hatred activities. Community at large is losing its trust in Police due to this systemic racism towards Hindus,” it said in a statement sent to CanIndia News. “The strength of Canada

lies in its “unity in diversity” and the community must work together to promote peace, harmony, and respect for all. However, the politicians look for their vote bank and allowed these activities to rise during the last 3 to 5 years. Necessary measures are needed to ensure the safety and security of Hindu temples and places of worship.”