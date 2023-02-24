COMMUNITY

Ontario gurdwara committee offers $10,000 reward for information on vandalism of Hindu temples

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
1

The Ontario Gurdwaras Committee (OGC) says it condemns the recent acts of vandalism at Hindu temples and is offering a cash reward of $10,000 for information to help catch the culprits.

“We are willing to offer a reward of $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the culprits responsible for the recent acts of vandalism,” OGC said in a statement to CanIndia News. “We also encourage all affected places of worship to publicize any videos of the aforementioned incidents, so that the culprits can be brought to justice.”

The OGC believes the Sikh community is being maligned to serve foreign political interests.

The statement says, “that these acts of vandalism may have been carried out at the direction of the Indian intelligence agencies to sow discord in Canada and malign the Sikh community while bolstering allegations of “hinduphobia”.

The OGC is calling “on all communities to come together and reject the false narrative of discord between Sikh and Hindu communities in Canada”.

“Solidarity between communities is necessary in order to successfully counter those voices seeking to sow discord in Canada to serve their own foreign policy objectives,” the statement adds.

However an organization called the Canadian Hindus for Harmony feels police and politicians are not doing enough to keep Hindu temples safe.

“Toronto and Peel Police have not been doing enough to stop Hinduphobia and Hindu hatred activities. Community at large is losing its trust in Police due to this systemic racism towards Hindus,” it said in a statement sent to CanIndia News. “The strength of Canada
lies in its “unity in diversity” and the community must work together to promote peace, harmony, and respect for all. However, the politicians look for their vote bank and allowed these activities to rise during the last 3 to 5 years. Necessary measures are needed to ensure the safety and security of Hindu temples and places of worship.”

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toronto launches campaign to make small businesses aware of pandemic recovery...

    ‘Kaali’ director Leena Manimekalai now shares image of Lord...

    32-hour vaccination clinic at Mississauga’s International Centre on May 15 and...

    Peel approves increase in property taxes, utility bills for Mississauga, Brampton...