Ontario imposes new masking policy and regional restrictions, pauses social circles, moves to appointment-based testing

The Ford government is pausing social circles and advising that all Ontarians allow close contact only with people living in their own household and maintain two metres physical distancing from everyone else. Individuals who live alone may consider having close contact with another household.

The province will also be transitioning to appointment-based testing at Ontario assessment centres beginning Tuesday, October 6, 2020 to avoid people having to lineup outside in the cold. From Sunday, October 4, 2020, assessment centres will discontinue walk-in testing services, so the province’s lab network can make significant progress in processing tests and to allow assessment centres the necessary time to reset, deep clean and ensure preparedness for the new appointment-based model, officials said.

Meanwhile the province is expanding the number of pharmacies where people with no symptoms within provincial testing guidance can get tested.

“The modeling we released this week demonstrates the absolute necessity to take action now to reverse current trends and protect our hospital capacity,” said Premier Ford. “With the weather changing and more people moving indoors, the decision to introduce new restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses was difficult. However, we will do whatever is necessary, acting on the advice of our public health experts, to turn the tide on this second wave and keep everyone safe.”



The Ford government says it is also taking longer-term actions to increase the province’s test processing capacity so people can get their results faster. This includes increasing testing and processing capacity to 50,000 tests per day by mid-October and 68,000 tests per day by mid-November. It also expects to introduce new testing methods once they are approved by Health Canada, including point of care testing and antigen testing.

Premier Ford also announced new masking policy for all indoor spaces across the province and the possibility of targeted restrictions in the hotspots of Ottawa, Peel, and Toronto.

These include:

Setting an indoor capacity limit to restrict occupancy at restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments (including nightclubs) to the number of patrons who can maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from every other patron, to a maximum of 100 patrons (Toronto has already restricted the number to 75), permitting no more than six patrons per table, requiring operators to ensure patrons lining up or congregating outside of their establishment maintain physical distancing, and mandating that the name and contact information for each patron be collected;

Restricting group exercise classes at gyms and other fitness settings to 10 individuals, as well as restricting the total number of people allowed at these facilities to a maximum of 50

Setting a limit on the number of people allowed at meeting and event facilities, including banquet halls, to six people per table and 50 people per facility.



In addition, the government is extending the pause on any further reopening of businesses, facilities, and organizations for an additional 28 days. It is also finalizing additional guidance for seniors (70 and over) on how to minimize their risk of acquiring COVID-19, including for upcoming annual gatherings such as Thanksgiving and Remembrance Day.

“With Ontario’s recent alarming growth in the number of COVID-19 cases, our gover nment is taking further action to help stop the spread of the virus and avoid future lockdowns,” said Minister Elliott. “These are difficult, but necessary decisions that are being made to keep people safe, especially our seniors and vulnerable citizens. Everyone must follow the public health guidelines if we are going to stop the spread and contain the second wave.”