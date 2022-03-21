Ontario is introducing a suite of measures to protect international border crossings from unlawful disruptions that hurt people and businesses.

These new measures include legislation that, if passed, would enable law enforcement to effectively deal with future disruptions like the recent illegal blockade of Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge, which led to factory closures, shift reductions and halted billions of dollars worth of trade.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of essential goods for people and businesses pass across our international borders every day,” said Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney. “Taking steps to ensure our border crossings can continue to operate regularly in the event of disruptions like those experienced earlier this year is vital to the ongoing safety and security of the people of Ontario and our economy.”

The proposed Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022 would provide police officers with additional enforcement tools to impose roadside suspension of drivers’ licences and vehicle permits, seize licence plates when a vehicle is used in an illegal blockade and remove and store objects making up an illegal blockade.

The province announced it is also investing nearly $96 million in new measures and tools to support province-wide responses during unlawful demonstrations and illegal blockades that impede international borders and airports.

These include enhanced training through the Ontario Police College for all law enforcement services to support safe and effective public order policing, the establishment of a permanent Emergency Response Team, and purchasing equipment such as heavy tow trucks that are necessary to keep borders open.

“Our government is focused on public safety and ensuring that people and goods can move across our international borders unimpeded,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “That’s why we are taking the steps necessary to protect international border crossings, which are critical to the public. These measures are narrow in scope and will not impact the right to peaceful, lawful and temporary protests.”