Ontario is launching a clean energy credit (CEC) registry to help businesses meet their environmental and sustainability goals. Proceeds from the sale of CECs will help keep costs down for electricity ratepayers and fund the construction of clean electricity projects in the province through a newly created Future Clean Electricity Fund.

“Our clean energy credit registry will help us compete and attract more major investments in Ontario’s economy,” said Energy Minister Todd Smith. “Ontario families have done the heavy-lifting and built one of the cleanest electricity grids in the world, and now we can leverage that clean supply to reduce the cost of new clean generation through our Future Clean Electricity Fund.”

The CEC registry provides businesses with a tool to meet environmental and sustainability goals by demonstrating that their electricity has been sourced from clean resources, such as nuclear power, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and bioenergy.

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) will begin offering its CECs for sale immediately. The Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) expects to begin selling IESO-held CECs in the summer.

The CEC registry and Future Clean Electricity Fund build on Ontario’s recent actions to meet emerging energy needs and ensure a reliable, affordable clean electricity supply, including: competitively procuring 4,000 MW of new generation and storage resources, introducing new and enhanced energy efficiency programs, supporting OPG’s continued safe operation of Picking Nuclear Generating Station, and building Canada’s first grid-scale Small-Modular Reactor.

Quick Facts

Prior to the creation of Ontario’s registry, there was no official centralized registry that tracked and enabled purchase of CECs for electricity generated and consumed in the province. The registry will simplify the creation, trading, and retirement of CECs in Ontario.

Competing jurisdictions in the United States including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and the New England states currently offer clean energy credits for sale, or similar voluntary registries. Ontario’s registry levels the playing field so we can continue to attract new investment to the province.