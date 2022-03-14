Ontario launches esports scholarship

TORONTO

The province has pledged $1 million over two years for a scholarship for postsecondary students in esports and related programs.

The Ontario Esports Scholarship program will offer financial assistance to students enrolled in programs related to the game design, development, marketing, and innovation industry that may lead to a career in similar fields.

Details were shared by Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, at Sheridan College’s Screen Industries Research and Training (SIRT) Centre, in downtown Toronto.

“As the first province in Canada to recognize the educational value of esports design and development in this way, we will support students who are building skills that can lead to discoveries, innovation, training opportunities and economic benefits for Ontario,” Minister Dunlop told reporters last Friday. “This investment will help students pursue their passion and prepare for careers in the highly lucrative video game and esports sector, and to develop transferable skills valued by employers across countless industries.”

The program will be available through eligible publicly assisted colleges and universities. Students will be awarded scholarships in Fall 2022.

In 2021, the gaming industry directly supported more than 55,000 full time jobs in Canada, including roles for computer scientists, software engineers and developers, data scientists and marketing professionals. Ontario is home to 298 video game companies, the greatest for any region in Canada.