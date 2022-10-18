COMMUNITY

Ontario launches series of career fairs to address labour shortage in skilled trades

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
A series of annual skilled trade career fairs will be held across the province, starting this fall, to help address labour shortages in high-demand sectors.

“Ontario is facing the largest labour shortage in a generation, which means when you have a job in the skilled trades, you have a job for life,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

McNaughton says students and parents need to know university isn’t the only path to success and the province will continue to make “historic investments” to attract more young people to “rewarding, lucrative and purpose-driven careers in the trades”.

The Level Up! series of multi-day career fairs will highlight the 144 different skilled trades.The first kicks off from October 25 to 27 at The International Centre on Airport Road in Mississauga, with subsequent fairs planned in London (November 9 and10), Sudbury (November 14 and 15), Ottawa  (November 22 and 23) and Thunder Bay  (November 29).

The province says these fairs will give students in grades 7 to 12 the opportunity to learn about these trades through interactive exhibitions and hands-on activities, while hearing directly from tradespeople and local employers about these life-changing careers. 

“We are on a mission to fill the skills gap by better connecting and ultimately inspiring Ontario students to enter these good-paying jobs that are in demand,” added Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “We are expanding career fairs and enhancing pathways to apprenticeship throughout the curriculum.” 

Additionally, Skilled Trades Ontario (STO) — the provincial agency leading the transition to a simplified, modernized skilled trades and apprenticeship system — is introducing digital logbooks that allow apprentices to electronically track their progress, instead of carrying paper books. 

“At Skilled Trades Ontario, our job is to make it easier for apprentices and trades professionals to reach their goals and get the word out to more people about career opportunities right here in Ontario,” said Melissa Young, CEO and Registrar, Skilled Trades Ontario. “Digital logbooks are part of our plan to revolutionize Ontario’s apprenticeship system, while our new brand celebrates there is a skilled trade out there for every passion.”

