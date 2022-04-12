COMMUNITY

Ontario launches website to help new businesses start up

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
The province announced that it has launched a new website to help entrepreneurs easily navigate business setup requirements in a single window while cutting red tape and reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens.

“We’re working toward making it easier for entrepreneurs and growing businesses to navigate, access, and find the information they need to open their doors for business,” said Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction. “With the launch of the new website, we’re taking the first step toward a holistic, start-to-finish approach to allow entrepreneurs to more effectively interact with government in meeting the requirements to get their business up and running.”

Over time, the website (Ontario.ca/business) will develop into an intuitive, predictable and transparent source of information needed for new and growing businesses, with new tools added to meet the needs of entrepreneurs and business owners. According to officials, this will take the confusion out of completing necessary paperwork and permits, including some that will be backed with a service guarantee.

“We’re going to take the guess work out of starting a business in Ontario by using modern technology and design to remove obstacles that unnecessarily complicate the business application process,” said Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli.

