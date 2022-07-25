John Fraser, MPP for Ottawa South, has been unanimously selected by members of the Ontario Liberal caucus to serve as the party’s next Interim Leader.

“I am honoured that my Ontario Liberal caucus colleagues have put my name forward to serve as our party’s next Interim Leader,” said Fraser. “I am grateful to have their trust and look forward to the work ahead as we rebuild our party and continue our fight for Ontarians.”

Fraser previously served as the Ontario Liberal Party’s Interim Leader following the 2018 provincial election, and since 2020, has held the role of House Leader in the Ontario Legislature.

“John is a strong and experienced leader with deep roots in the Ontario Liberal Party,” said Brian Johns, current Party President. “I saw firsthand John’s dedication to reconnecting with our grassroots members and to rebuilding our party during his first term as Interim Leader. I know that he will continue to work tirelessly as we navigate this important moment in our party’s history.”

The decision for Fraser to serve as Interim Leader will be brought forward to the party’s voting body for formal ratification on Wednesday, August 3.