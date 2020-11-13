Canindia News

Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca tells Ford to act now or move over!

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

Steven Del Duca, Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party released a statement on Friday saying that Doug Ford’s lies are pushing Ontario to disaster and asking the premier to take action right away or surrender responsibility to someone more capable.

“It’s been revealed that Doug Ford ignored advice from Public Health Ontario, lied to us and said his plan was backed by doctors. He betrayed all of us, and he needs to take a long look in the mirror and ask himself how Ontario could ever trust him again, Del Duca said.

“Ontario is headed towards disaster, with a staggering 6,000 daily COVID cases projected by December.

“Doug Ford told us he was acting on the advice of doctors, but he lied and he cost lives.

“Just a few weeks ago Doug Ford was bragging about the progress his government was making. Meanwhile, he was secretly loosening restrictions while top doctors were giving him dire warnings. Thousands are now dead, with 71 deaths in nursing homes this week alone.”

“How many lives could he have saved by acting swiftly on advice from public health officials?

“I’m calling on Doug Ford to immediately act on the advice from Public Health Ontario, and to replace his failed political plan with one that’s really backed by experts.

There’s no time to wait. Doug Ford needs to take action now or hand responsibility to someone more capable.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Most of GTHA moving to red zone from Monday

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

New Cooksville station fully operational

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Ontario could see 6,500 daily new cases of COVID-19 by mid-December

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Ontario to get $614 million in federal support for workforce development

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Coronavirus benefits won’t be permanent, says Trudeau

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Toronto moving to COVID-19 red zone

CIEDITOR

At least 17 COVID-19 cases linked to 2 Vaughan weddings

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Suspects sought following bike thefts in Newmarket

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Dialing up success in a digital world

CIEDITOR

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested