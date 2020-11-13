Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca tells Ford to act now or move over!

Steven Del Duca, Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party released a statement on Friday saying that Doug Ford’s lies are pushing Ontario to disaster and asking the premier to take action right away or surrender responsibility to someone more capable.

“It’s been revealed that Doug Ford ignored advice from Public Health Ontario, lied to us and said his plan was backed by doctors. He betrayed all of us, and he needs to take a long look in the mirror and ask himself how Ontario could ever trust him again, Del Duca said.

“Ontario is headed towards disaster, with a staggering 6,000 daily COVID cases projected by December.

“Doug Ford told us he was acting on the advice of doctors, but he lied and he cost lives.



“Just a few weeks ago Doug Ford was bragging about the progress his government was making. Meanwhile, he was secretly loosening restrictions while top doctors were giving him dire warnings. Thousands are now dead, with 71 deaths in nursing homes this week alone.”

“How many lives could he have saved by acting swiftly on advice from public health officials?

“I’m calling on Doug Ford to immediately act on the advice from Public Health Ontario, and to replace his failed political plan with one that’s really backed by experts.

There’s no time to wait. Doug Ford needs to take action now or hand responsibility to someone more capable.”