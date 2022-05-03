COMMUNITY

Ontario Liberals launch get-to-know Del Duca videos

The Ontario Liberal party has unveiled a new five-part digital content series to help the public get to know their leader Steven Del Duca

Entitled “Who I Am” the short videos shared on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram showcases what drives Del Duca and why he is running to become the next Premier of Ontario.

The first four episodes are being made public immediately, ahead of the official start of the 2022 Ontario election campaign, and promoted on all Ontario Liberal social media channels. The fifth and final episode (“Strength”) will be released this Sunday May 8, which is Mother’s Day.

“If I am going to stand up in front of 15 million Ontarians, asking for their trust, the least I can do is to show them who I am, where I come from, and the life experiences that shape my values,” said Del Duca.

