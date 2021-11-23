The Ontario Liberal party is promising families an incentive of $8,000 on the purchase or lease of eligible electric vehicles and $1,500 on charging equipment if elected next year.

“Creating a new electric vehicle incentive program is a win-win for Ontario families,” said Ontario Liberal Leader, Steven Del Duca. “It will advance the fight against climate change, create good paying jobs and deliver needed pocketbook relief.”

The Ontario Liberal Electric Vehicle Incentive would save families up to $8,000, on the purchase or lease of electric vehicles (up to $55,000 MSRP for a vehicle of 6 seats or less and up to $60,000 MSRP for 7 or more seats, mirroring Transport Canada’s list of vehicles eligible for the federal rebate) and up to $1,500 for charging equipment, said a statement from Del Duca.

“After four years of Doug Ford being missing in action in the fight against climate change, this is exactly the kind of program Ontario needs,” added Del Duca. “We can once again be leaders in the fight against the climate crisis.”

The Ontario Liberals are also promising to help rapidly expand the availability of vehicle charging stations in apartment buildings, workplaces, parking lots, city streets and all OnRoute and GO stations across the province. This will be done by providing a 30 per cent subsidy for building charging infrastructure through a new provincial investment.