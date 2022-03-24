Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is pledging retroactive refunds of $2,750 per child to young parents currently overpaying for child care if his party is voted to power in the June provincial elections.

“Doug Ford is all talk on affordability, but reducing child care costs has never been a real priority for him and his Conservatives,” Del Duca said. “His indifference has forced Ontario families to continue paying more, while literally everyone in the country has already started seeing their child care costs go down,” Del Duca added.

Currently Ontario is the only province that has not sign onto the federal funding deal for $10 a day child care.

“Ontario parents shouldn’t be penalized for Ford’s delays. That’s not right, and today I’m pledging Ontario Liberals will ensure families get that money back. Not only will I ensure a deal with Ottawa for child care is done, but I will ensure that when we get a deal, it will include retroactive fee reductions of 50% to January 1st, 2022.” the Ontario Liberal Party Leader said.

Del Duca made today’s announcement alongside the his team of Mississauga candidates, including Aman Gill (Mississauga—Malton), Dipika Damerla (Mississauga East—Cooksville), Elizabeth Mendes (Mississauga-Lakeshore), Imran Mian (Mississauga—Erin Mills), Jill Promoli (Mississauga—Streetsville), and Sumira Malik (Mississauga Centre).

Ford’s dithering is costing families an average of $25/day, the provincial Liberal party said in a statement. Already he’s cost families over $1,000 this year alone. Should Ontario Liberals form government in June, the average family would retroactively receive $2,750 per child.