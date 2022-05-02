Party leader Steven Del Duca has announced that an Ontario Liberal government would slash transit fares to $1 per ride on every transit line in the province which will reducing gridlock and greenhouse gas emissions while making life more affordable for families.

“Ontario is gripped by an affordability crisis and families expect their government to act. Ontario Liberals have a better plan. Our plan will provide families with immediate relief within the first 100 days of being elected, by slashing the price of transit to a buck-a-ride,” said Del Duca. “Under our plan, someone hopping on the GO train from Oakville to head in for a Blue Jays game will save nearly $20 on their round trip. And a commuter taking the GO from Whitby to Toronto would save more than $300 dollars a month.”

The fare reduction would apply to every transit system in Ontario, including municipal transit, all GO Transit services, and Ontario Northland service – with the provincial government fully replacing transit systems’ lost revenue, ensuring no municipal government is impacted by this decision.

“Ontario Liberals are offering a choice,” Del Duca continued. “With the Ford Conservatives, Ontario gets billions wasted on one highway that won’t be completed for a decade and will not make a difference on commute times. With our Ontario Liberal plan, people will get immediate relief for their commute and in their wallet.”

Transit ridership in Ontario has yet to recover from the pandemic, the provincial Liberals said in a statement to CanIndia News. Reducing fares to a “buck-a-ride” will attract both new and out-of-practice transit commuters, making their journeys to and from work quicker, less expensive, and less stressful.

“Unlike Doug Ford’s broken promise of ‘buck-a-beer,’ we will deliver ‘buck-a-ride’ for all transit riders,” Del Duca stated.