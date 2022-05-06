Steven Del Duca release the full Ontario Liberal Public Education Plan at Fischer Park, Kitchener this morning. The plan offers an optional Grade 13, smaller class sizes, and the mental health supports kids will need to make up for time spent out of the classroom and stuck on a computer at home.

“Many of the older students aren’t ready for college or university,” said Del Duca. “Giving those kids the choice of attending Grade 13 will make sure they’re prepared to take the next big step in their lives.”

The Ontario Liberal commitment to reinstate a Grade 13 choice is the cornerstone of its comprehensive public education plan, said a party statement. The new Grade 13 will give students the choice of spending more time on required courses for postsecondary education and offer completely new classes that will deepen their literacy in personal finances, civics, and mental health and wellbeing, the statement read.

Here are some key points of the Ontario Liberal Education Plan:

A new, optional Grade 13 for students who want to catch up on lost years during the pandemic;

Hire 1,000 more mental health professionals for students and staff, and an additional special education worker for every school to directly support students and staff year-round;

Lower and cap class size at 20 in all grades, province-wide;

Build 200 new schools across Ontario, as well as repair, upgrade and rebuild more than 4,500 schools;

Hire 10,000 teachers, including by attracting some of the 80,000 Ontario certified teachers not currently teaching back to the profession;

Hire 5,000 more special education workers – to reduce waiting for services that help close learning gaps, including support for students with autism and reading disabilities.

Expand the Student Nutrition Program to provide a free Ontario-grown breakfast for students in every grade who needs one;

End streaming – and address how it can perpetuate anti-Black racism and further segregate students from marginalized backgrounds;

End EQAO tests and replace them with a new assessment strategy;

Scrap Stephen Lecce’s requirement that students obtain two online credits to qualify for graduation.

“The Ford Conservatives cut education budgets by $1.3 billion last year, making the brutal impacts of the pandemic on our students even worse,” said Del Duca. “Ontario Liberals choose to invest in helping students fill in the gaps in their education, ensuring that the impacts of the pandemic do not leave a permanent mark on their futures. My message to Ontarians today is: the choice is yours.”