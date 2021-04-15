Ontario and Peel Region reported another single-day record for COVID-19 infections today. Provincial health officials logged 4,736 new cases on Thursday, topping the previous record of 4,456 infections on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 1,188 are in Toronto, 526 are in York Region, 342 are in Ottawa, 216 are in Durham Region, 215 are in Niagara Region, 150 are in Hamilton, 140 are in Halton Region and 102 are in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit.

Peel Region saw a record 983 new infections surpassing its previous single-day high of 860.

Ontario is reporting 4,736 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 65,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 1,188 new cases in Toronto, 983 in Peel, 526 in York Region, 342 in Ottawa, 216 in Durham and 215 in Niagara. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) April 15, 2021

With 65,559 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials put the province-wide positivity rate at eight per cent which is up from six per cent last Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections currently stands at 4,208 and is up from 3,093 just one week ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are now 1,932 COVID-19 patients at Ontario hospitals and 659 of those people are in the ICU, reaching new highs not seen in previous waves of the pandemic.

As of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 — 105,430 daily doses of the vaccine were administered bring the province’s total count of vaccinations to 3,528,404. So far 339,491 Ontarians have been fully vaccinated.