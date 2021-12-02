HomeCOMMUNITYOntario lowering eligibility age for booster shots to 50
COMMUNITY

Ontario lowering eligibility age for booster shots to 50

By CanIndia News Online Editor
0
1

Ontario is lowering the age of eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to people who are aged 50 and older this year.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, announced Thursday afternoon that the expansion of eligibility will begin mid-December. 

Starting on Monday, December 13 at 8:00 a.m., individuals aged 50 and over will be eligible to schedule their booster dose appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, select pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments will be booked for approximately six months (168 days) after a second dose.

In addition, due to a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, effective immediately individuals receiving dialysis (hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis) are eligible to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if it has been 56 days since their second dose.

Also effective immediately, the province is recommending re-vaccination with a new COVID-19 vaccine primary series post-transplantation for individuals who receive hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT), hematopoietic cell transplants (HCT) (autologous or allogeneic), and recipients of CAR-T-cell therapy, due to the loss of immunity following therapy or transplant.

Beginning in January, Ontario will further expand eligibility for booster doses based on age and risk, with an interval of six to eight months from the second dose.

A booster shot is meant to improve the immune response of a regular two-dose vaccine regimen which, with time, can “[fall] below a rate deemed sufficient,” according to the World Health Organization.

As part of the province’s efforts to vaccinate as many eligible individuals as possible, a limited supply of the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will also be available starting today. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to individuals aged 18 and over who have an allergy or contraindication to mRNA vaccines or at the request of an individuals who has not yet been vaccinated by contacting their public health unit.

Previous articleOmicron: No case detected in TN so far, says Health Minister
CanIndia News Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Lisa Jones on Federal workers, air and rail passengers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30: Trudeau
CanIndia News on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
Lillian Pierce on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
NA on Trudeau pledges nearly $120mn for rental housing project in Brampton
Peter Nazwaski on Should Canada Day events be cancelled?
Urdu News on New Brampton vaccine centre at Embassy Grand Banquet Hall to serve a hard hit community  
CanIndia News on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
renata vieira da cunha on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
Luighead on York police’s Project Cheetah dismantles international drug trafficking network with links to India
Jo-Ann Spicer on Air Canada offers refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.