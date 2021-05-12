The province announced that it is lowering income eligibility thresholds for the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program and the Seniors Co-Payment Program to give more vulnerable Ontarians access to it.

Starting August 1, eligibility thresholds for both programs will be updated to reflect cost of living increases in Ontario and align with income support programs for seniors, provincial officials said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Income thresholds will be updated for single Ontarians aged 65 and over, from $19,300 to $22,200, and for couples with a combined annual income, from $32,300 to $37,100.

According to the province, this will allow approximately 7,000 more seniors to access the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program and 17,000 more seniors to access the Seniors Co-Payment Program in 2021-2022.

For the Seniors Co-Payment Program, individuals who are eligible under the new income thresholds are encouraged to apply now in advance of the start of the upcoming benefit year on August 1. Applying early will help ensure eligible seniors receive the reduction in their drug deductible and co-payment on time to minimize the chance of out of pocket expenses.

Once an application has been submitted, eligibility will be assessed to confirm enrollment for the year.

Eligible seniors can apply for the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program at any time. Forms are available online and at the local public health unit. Completed applications can be submitted online or by mail. For their application to be assessed under the new income thresholds, seniors who are eligible under the new income thresholds for the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program can apply beginning July 1.

The Ontario Seniors Dental Care program was launched in 2019 to provide free routine dental care for eligible low-income seniors across the province. The Seniors Co-Payment Program enables low-income seniors to access the medication they need with no annual deductible and a reduced co-payment for each prescription.