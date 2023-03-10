Ontario will be implementing a new high school graduation requirement to encourage more young people, especially women, to take up the skilled trades.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Friday that starting with Grade 9 students in 2024, all high schoolers will now be required to earn a Grade 9 or 10 Technological Education credit as part of their Ontario Secondary School Diploma.

“I am proud to announce another step forward to ensure all students learn the critical skills necessary to succeed and get a good paying job,” Lecce said.

“By requiring students to take at least one Technological Education credit in high school, we are opening up doors and creating new pathways to good jobs in STEM and the skilled trades,” he added.

The new learning graduation requirement will expose Ontario students to at least one Technological Education course that could guide them to a future career in the highly skilled workforce, including the skilled trades.

With more than 100,000 unfilled skilled trades jobs, the province is hoping the new requirement will encourage more young people, especially women, to pursue “a fulfilling, good-paying career in the trades”.

Currently men make up more than 70 per cent of workers in trades-related occupations in the province. Provincial statistics also showed that nearly 63 per cent of students enrolled in a Technological Education course in 2020-21 were male.

“For Ontario to succeed, we need more women and girls to pursue fulfilling careers in the skilled trades,” said Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity. “This mandatory graduation requirement means a brighter future – not just for Women and Girls – but for our entire province.”

The Technological Education curriculum covers a broad range of sectors, including construction, transportation, manufacturing, computer technology, hospitality and communication.

This new graduation requirement builds upon other actions taken by the government to bolster its Skilled Trades Strategy, including developing an accelerated Grade 11 to apprenticeship pathway for students to get into the skilled trades faster.

“Ontario is facing the largest labour shortage in a generation, which means when you have a career in the skilled trades, you have a career for life,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.