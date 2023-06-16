Investigators with the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit have charged a 79-year-old man in connection with historical sexual offences committed against children.

Police said an investigation began on May 1 after two victims reported they had been sexually assaulted by the same man when they were both young children. The incidents occurred beginning in the early 80s. During the investigation, officers located a third victim who was sexually assaulted in 2019.

All of the victims were female, between the ages of eight and 11 when the incidents occurred.

Constable Laura Nicolle says the accused has lived or worked in several different locations including the Town of Georgina, the Township of McMurrich Monteith and the cities of Cambridge, Oshawa, and Michigan U.S.

Police released photos of the accused, 79-year-old Harvey Kenneth Jackson of Pefferlaw, from the 80s up to a more recent photo and are urging any additional victims to please come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

If someone is not ready to report, however is seeking support, please contact York Region Victim Services victimservices-york.org.