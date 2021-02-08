On Sunday, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced that the province will be extending emergency child care services for more frontline workers in the coronavirus hotspots that are continuing with remote learning for another week.

“Beginning this Tuesday, emergency child care will be extended to additional frontline workers in Toronto, York Region and Peel,” said Lecce. “This will include construction workers working on essential projects that have been permitted to continue during the provincial shutdown, and transit workers who are unable to work remotely.

“While students in many parts of the province are returning or have returned to in-person learning, students in Toronto, York Region and Peel will be returning to class one week later, on February 16, 2021. During this period of remote learning, our government is supporting these key workers by ensuring their children are well cared for,” the minister pointed out.

These additions build on the existing list of eligible workers and will take effect on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

New additions to the list of those eligible for emergency child care:

In the construction sector: individuals who work for a business that undertakes construction activities or projects and related services, including land surveying and demolition services, that are permitted to be open under section 43 of Schedule 2 of O. Reg. 82/20 of the Reopening Ontario Act.

In the transportation sector: employees of a municipal transit agency, Metrolinx or the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, who support a function that cannot be done through remote work arrangements.

Access to emergency child care services in the public health units of York Region, Toronto and Peel will end on Friday, February 12, 2021, in advance of the return to in-person learning on February 16, 2021.

Contact your municipality or municipal service system manager to see if you are eligible for emergency child care.