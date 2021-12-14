Ontario offers citizenship to 100 entrepreneurs who invest $200,000 in a business outside the GTA

Ontario is looking for international entrepreneurs to help boost economic recovery. In return they can apply for immigration. To be eligible, they must invest $200,000 each to start or purchase a local business.

In a statement, the province said it is recruiting 100 international entrepreneurs to start or grow businesses in regions outside of the Greater Toronto Area that have been hit hard by pandemic job losses through the Entrepreneur Stream of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP).

The Ford government says the new initiative will create more local jobs in a variety of sectors including information technology, life sciences, and tourism while bringing new investments to cities and towns often overlooked by entrepreneurs.

Tuesday’s announcement was made at Maxtech Innovations, a Waterloo-based company that designs and manufactures consumer products including hand and power tools.

CEO Kacee Vasudeva welcomed the initiative which he believes will help many more international entrepreneurs start businesses like his, create new jobs in small communities and settle in Ontario.

“I immigrated to Canada 50 years ago, and I am a proud Canadian Citizen. Many years ago, with the help of the Ontario government I started one of my businesses that has grown into a successful enterprise, he said.

Through this two-year project, international entrepreneurs will be able to purchase or start new companies, hire local workers and drive economic growth in their new communities.

Each entrepreneur who is selected will be required to invest a minimum of $200,000 into their business – generating at least $20 million for Ontario’s economy. The project will prioritize applications from entrepreneurs looking to start or grow their business outside of the GTA, especially in communities hit hard by job losses resulting from COVID-19.

Although the Entrepreneur Stream of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program was initially established in 2015, only two nominations have been made to date. To improve this program, this project will better support entrepreneurs that apply and help connect them with business opportunities that best fit them.

In 2021, over 100,000 immigrants have been granted permanent residency status by the federal government. Only 8,600 were nominated through the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program. To better fill critical labour shortages and drive economic growth, Minister McNaughton has called on the federal government to double Ontario’s allocation in 2022.