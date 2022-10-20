Parents of school-aged children will receive up to $250 to help students catch up with the learning loss caused by more than two years of pandemic-induced interruptions.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce revealed the details of the Catch Up Payments for additional tutoring supports previously announced by the Ford government in August.

“It could not be clearer that we must keep students in class without disruption, with a focus on catching up on the fundamentals – reading, writing and math – after two years of pandemic-related learning disruptions,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education.

“While we have provided over $600 million in learning recovery investments to publicly funded schools, we are also providing parents of all school-aged children direct financial relief that can be immediately reinvested to support their children,” Lecce added.

According to the Ministry of Education, EQAO results for 2021-22 showed Ontario students need to remain in class without interruption, with a special focus on catching up in math, reading and writing.

“We are expanding tutoring supports, assessing every young child’s ability to read, and hiring more staff to ensure all kids get back on track and ultimately graduate into good-paying jobs,” Lecce stated.

Families can apply for Catch Up Payments through a secure website where they can create a unique profile for each eligible student. Applications will remain open until March 31, 2023. Parents with school-aged children up to 18 years old can apply for payments of $200 for each child, while parents with school-aged children with special education needs, up to the age of 21, can apply for $250.

The province says this new initiative commits a total of $365 million in direct financial relief for parents.