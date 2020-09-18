Ontario pausing further opening

Monday’s coronavirus case numbers of 300 were both shocking and scary. It is time to go back to phase 2 but neither the provincial nor the municipal governments want to make this call. Officials must act now to prevent it from worsening.
Sudha, Brampton
