Today, the Ontario PCs announced that, if re-elected, they will increase financial supports provided through the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) by five per cent, the largest increase in more than a decade (according to the party). They will also introduce legislation to increase ODSP rates annually, tied to inflation.

“With the cost of living going up, we want to give vulnerable people across Ontario more support so they can pay for life’s essentials,” said Doug Ford. “While the Del Duca-Wynne Liberals froze ODSP rates, we’re going to increase them every year tied to inflation.”

A re-elected PC government will invest $425 million to fulfil this comittment.

This expansion of ODSP will build on other proposed and existing supports for low-income and vulnerable Ontarians like the enhancement of the Low-income Individuals and Families Tax (LIFT) Credit which will put more money back in the pockets of 1.7 million people, the party said in a statement.

The PC government also invested more than $1 billion in the Social Services Relief Fund and expanded access to temporary emergency assistance for those in financial crisis. Emergency shelters, food banks, charities, non-profits and emergency services have accessed this fund to help cope with growing demand and extraordinary circumstances, the statement read.

“The other parties would rather talk about rising costs than deliver real relief,” added Ford. “Instead of talk, the Ontario PCs are putting a few extra dollars back in their pockets.”