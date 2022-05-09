COMMUNITY

Ontario PCs promise 5% increase in disability support payments

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
6

Today, the Ontario PCs announced that, if re-elected, they will increase financial supports provided through the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) by five per cent, the largest increase in more than a decade (according to the party). They will also introduce legislation to increase ODSP rates annually, tied to inflation.

“With the cost of living going up, we want to give vulnerable people across Ontario more support so they can pay for life’s essentials,” said Doug Ford. “While the Del Duca-Wynne Liberals froze ODSP rates, we’re going to increase them every year tied to inflation.”

A re-elected PC government will invest $425 million to fulfil this comittment.

This expansion of ODSP will build on other proposed and existing supports for low-income and vulnerable Ontarians like the enhancement of the Low-income Individuals and Families Tax (LIFT) Credit which will put more money back in the pockets of 1.7 million people, the party said in a statement.

The PC government also invested more than $1 billion in the Social Services Relief Fund and expanded access to temporary emergency assistance for those in financial crisis. Emergency shelters, food banks, charities, non-profits and emergency services have accessed this fund to help cope with growing demand and extraordinary circumstances, the statement read.

“The other parties would rather talk about rising costs than deliver real relief,” added Ford. “Instead of talk, the Ontario PCs are putting a few extra dollars back in their pockets.”

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 Indian students dead in Canada highway accident

    Canada’s COVID-19 caseload continues to surge

    Burden of federal debt to fall on young Canadians: Study

    Ontario moving to QR code vaccine verification system, booster eligibility expanding...