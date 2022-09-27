Ontario is providing up to $4.5 million to bring hybrid heating to up to 1,000 households in St. Catharines, London, Peterborough, and Sault Ste. Marie. The Clean Home Heating Initiative, which is in collaboration with Enbridge, will support the installation of electric heat pumps with smart controls by providing homeowners with incentives of up to $4,500.

With the addition of smart controls, a hybrid heating system automatically switches to a home’s existing natural gas furnace depending on weather and which source is least expensive.

“Switching to hybrid heating could save homeowners up to $80 dollars every year on energy bills – an annual savings that would increase over time – and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 30 per cent,” Energy Minister Todd Smith stated.

The province says that the pilot program being offered in select northern and southern communities that represent a diverse geographic spread will provide the opportunity to test the hybrid heating system in a range of climates.

Residents in St. Catharines, London, Peterborough, and Sault Ste. Marie interested in participating in the Clean Home Heating Initiative can visit Enbridge’s website to learn more.

Installation of hybrid heat pumps in 1,000 new homes through the Clean Home Heating Initiative, combined with the existing 100 homes from Enbridge and London Hydro’s 2021 Hybrid Heating pilot program, could reduce approximately 1,500 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Every selected homeowner in the program would receive a limited-time incentive for an electric air source heat pump (ASHP) or a cold-climate air source heat pump (ccASHP). The customer rebate includes $3,000 for a ducted ASHP or $4,500 for a ducted ccASHP.