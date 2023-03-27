Ontario is planning to expand the Guaranteed Annual Income System (GAINS) program to about 100,0000 more seniors and indexing the program annually to inflation.

Announced as part of the 2023 Budget: Building a Strong Ontario, the proposed expanded GAINS program would begin in July 2024.

“Our government is working for the Ontario seniors who have built this province so they can live comfortably and with dignity,” said Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy. “By expanding and annually indexing the GAINS program, we are providing financial support to more vulnerable low-income seniors and ensuring that when their costs rise due to inflation, our support also increases.”

The provincial government is also investing close to $1 million over three years to expand the Seniors Safety Line. This province wide resource is available 24/7 to help seniors who are experiencing or at risk of elder abuse, by connecting them with trained counsellors who can support and assist them.

As of January 2023, the Ontario government doubled the GAINS payment for all recipients for 12 months. This measure will increase the maximum GAINS payment to $166 per month for single seniors, and to $332 per month for couples – a maximum increase of almost $1,000 per person in 2023.

You must file a tax return each year to be eligible for the GAINS program, even if you do not have income to report.

Monthly GAINS payments are issued on or about the 25th day of the month.