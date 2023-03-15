Ontario plans to improve washroom facilities on construction sites by making them clean and safe, while designating some facilities only for women.

Only 1 in 10 of Ontario’s 600,000 construction workers are women. The plan to have at least one women’s-only washroom on jobsites and properly fitting equipment such as uniforms, boots and safety harnesses would make the skilled trades more accessible to women.

“Access to a washroom is a basic human dignity and something every worker should have the right to,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Careers in construction offer six-figure salaries with pensions and benefits, and it is an injustice only 10 per cent of them are filled by women. Everyone has the right to a safe and welcoming workplace.”

The province is also looking at improving portable washrooms by requiring them to be private and completely enclosed, have adequate lighting and hand sanitizer (where running water is not reasonably possible). Additionally, the number of toilets is being doubled on most jobsites.

“Workplaces that are safer and more equitable help increase women’s participation in the workforce,” said Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity.

Proposed amendments to the Construction Projects Regulation, if approved, would explicitly require that personal protective equipment (PPE) and clothing be properly fitted to women and workers with diverse body types and come into force on Canada Day.