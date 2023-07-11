Ontario announced today that it is investing $2.6 million in four free training projects to help more than 300 newcomers, including displaced Afghans and Ukrainians, find meaningful jobs with local employers.

“The Canadian dream is alive and well in Ontario, and we need all hands on deck to build it,” said Labour Minister Monte McNaughton. “Working together, we are building a stronger Ontario that leaves no one behind.”

Led by Newcomer Women’s Services Toronto (1,522,396), Matthew House Ottawa ($137,850), Toronto Artscape ($123,190), and UTIMUS ($833,626), the programs announced today will prepare jobseekers for well-paying careers in manufacturing, finance, administration, communications, hospitality and the arts. Participants will have the chance to explore a range of employment and training options through paid internships, job placements, language training and digital literacy courses.

Jobseekers will also have access to help with resume writing, improving interview skills, and other tailored support to help them find and retain long-term employment. Training – including for Afghan and Ukrainian arrivals – will be delivered in Ottawa, Toronto, Hamilton and online and will match participants’ skills with the needs of businesses hiring in their communities.

The projects are funded through the government’s Skills Development Fund, an over $700 million initiative, which supports ground-breaking programs that connect jobseekers with the skills and training they need to find well-paying careers close to home.

Through its first three funding rounds, the Skills Development Fund has supported 596 projects, to help almost 522,000 people around the province take the next step in their careers.

Ontario’s Skills Development Fund is supported through labour market transfer agreements between the federal and provincial governments.