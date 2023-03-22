Ahead of its budget release tomorrow, the Ontario government announced it is planning a new investment tax credit for local manufacturers.

“This new tax credit will give Ontario-based manufacturers another reason to invest in home grown, Ontario-made innovation and expand operations,” said Premier Doug Ford.

As part of the upcoming 2023 Budget, the Ford government will propose legislation that would, if passed, create a new 10 per cent refundable corporate income tax credit of up to $2 million a year for Canadian-controlled private corporations on qualifying investments in buildings, machinery and equipment for use in manufacturing or processing in the province.

The proposed new tax credit would be available to Canadian-controlled private corporations that make qualifying investments and that have a permanent establishment in the province. Meaning a fixed place of business including an office, a factory or a workshop.

Qualifying investments would be expenditures for certain capital property included in Class 1 or Class 53 for capital cost allowance purposes, the Premier’s Office said in a news release sent to CanIndia News.

If passed, the new tax credit will provide an estimated $780 million over the next three years in provincial income tax support to qualifying businesses. It would be available for qualifying investments up to a limit of $20 million in a taxation year and the limit would be prorated for a short taxation year, the statement read.

“Our government is continuing to bring back the province’s manufacturing sector by attracting key investments and creating and protecting jobs in communities across the province,” said Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.