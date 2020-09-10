Ontario providing additional funding for mental health and addictions services

The Ontario government says it is providing an additional $14.75 million to increase access to mental health and addictions services across the province. This funding will help support people from all walks of life during this unprecedented time, including families, young people, children, frontline workers, and Indigenous communities, a media statement said.

“We know mental health is just as important physical health,” said Premier Ford. “Everyone, including our heroic frontline workers, can sometimes experience burnout, depression or anxiety. Even though you may feel alone or helpless, we want you to know that we have your back. If you need someone to talk to, please reach out to some of the amazing mental health and addictions agencies in your local community. They are caring, compassionate and knowledgeable people who can help.”

The funding is being distributed as follows:

$7 million to safely expand in-person mental health and addictions services to bridge current gaps brought on by COVID-19, including community-based services, congregate living and supportive housing

$4.75 million to support culturally safe services for Indigenous communities, with a focus on children and youth

$3 million to expand virtual and online services including addictions supports, Internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (iCBT) and an online peer support community for mental health

“Our government is expanding innovative and targeted mental health and addictions services to help people stay mentally healthy during these unprecedented times,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “By making community-based, virtual and online mental health supports easily accessible, more individuals and families will be able to access the right mental health and addictions services they need, when they need it.”

“From downtown Toronto to rural and remote communities in Ontario’s Far North, the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt right across this province, especially among those living with mental health and addiction challenges,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “That’s why we’ll continue to enhance existing supports while exploring new and innovative services through ground-breaking research.”

The Ontario government says it is investing an additional $2.9 million in eight research projects that aim to support Ontario’s response to COVID-19. These projects will focus on a wide variety of areas such as supporting the mental health and well-being of families and children, assessing the long-term health effects of COVID-19, the development of an app to better manage the care of patients, and an evaluation of the effectiveness of wearing masks to block the virus. These eight research projects were submitted through the Ontario Together portal.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, over 1,900 health care workers in Ontario have accessed mental health and addiction supports, including peer group discussions, training and education, Internet-based Cognitive Behaviour Therapy and support from clinicians.

To find the right supports for you, visit COVID-19: Support for People to find information about free mental health services and supports that meet your needs.