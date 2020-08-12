Ontario public servants may not have to wear masks at work

Ontario public servants may not be required to wear face masks in all instances when they start to return to work.

In the “Guide to Planning for the Gradual Reopening of the Workplace,” dated Friday, Aug. 7, the government says masks will not be mandatory unless employees are in indoor public spaces.

The guide notes that Ontario cities and regions have made masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces, while most public health units have recommended that masks should be worn in public spaces.

“When access to ministry/working space is controlled (security cards, locks, etc.) then it is generally not considered public space,” the guide says.

The “Personal Protective Equipment” section of the safety plan template says, “Where you cannot use engineering and administrative controls to maintain physical distance, personal protective equipment (PPE) will be needed.”

The plan acknowledges most public health units have advised wearing masks in public spaces, but goes on to say that where workspaces with controlled access aren’t considered public spaces.

According to the documents, workers should continue to work from home and meet virtually where possible. Where workers have to come in, it recommends barriers, shifting schedules and using outdoor spaces.