In a major crackdown on foreign home buyers, Ontario is increasing the Non-Resident Speculation Tax rate to 20 per cent province wide from March 30.

Currently, the Non-Resident Speculation Tax (NRST) rate is 15 per cent and only applies to homes purchased in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region by foreign nationals, foreign corporations and taxable trustees.

The province said it is also eliminating loopholes by focusing NRST relief eligibility to only newcomers who commit to laying down roots in the province long-term.

For binding agreements of purchase and sale entered into on or after March 30, rebates will no longer be available to international students and foreign nationals working in Ontario.

Rebates and related exemptions will be available to eligible newcomers including foreign nationals studying and working in Ontario who become permanent residents of Canada within four years after the tax became payable. Exemptions also remain available for nominees under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program, protected persons (refugees), and spouses of individuals not subject to the Non-Resident Speculation Tax, if eligibility criteria are met.

Ontario is also working with municipalities that are looking to establish a Vacant Home Tax, which is another tool to increase the supply of housing. The authority for municipalities to implement such taxes exists in the Municipal Act. The City of Toronto has introduced a Vacant Home tax, and a number of other municipalities, including Ottawa, are also preparing to implement similar taxes. The province will also establish a working group with municipal representatives to facilitate the sharing of information and best practices.

As well, Ontario will consult on potential measures to address concerns related to land speculation. For example, Ontario will explore ways to discourage construction slowdowns that may be artificially driving up prices of new homes for Ontario families through land speculation.