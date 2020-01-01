Ontario releases $35mn to hire more staff, improve remote learning in Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa

Today, the Ontario government announced the allocation of $35 million to provide additional immediate school board supports in the communities of Peel, Ottawa, Toronto and York Region to enhance public health measures and protection strategies as they confront higher rates of transmission in their communities.

“As we find ourselves at the beginning of a second wave of COVID-19, we know there are schools in hotspot areas that need extra supports to keep students and staff safe,” said Premier Doug Ford. “That’s why we’re immediately authorizing the release of this funding to reinforce existing investments to improve physical distancing and remote learning and hire more staff, so our kids and teachers stay safe and healthy.”

To further enhance the safety of students and staff, this funding will be used for:

Providing increased distancing between students through the hiring of additional teachers, early childhood educators, and educational assistants; and

Providing increased remote learning supports, including the hiring of additional teachers, early childhood educators and educational assistants, as well as devices for students who have chosen to learn remotely.

“Our priority as we enter the flu season is to ensure our schools take every preventative measure possible to ensure students and staff remain safe,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “We are delivering this additional funding ― targeting those communities with higher rates of transmission ― to ensure we prevent the spread and maximize the safety of Ontario families.”