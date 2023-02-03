COMMUNITY

Ontario releases first-ever emergency management plan

Today Ontario released its first-ever Provincial Emergency Management Strategy and Action Plan for situations like cyber security threats, pandemics or natural disasters.

“With an increase in wildfires, floods, and other potential emergencies that threaten the safety of Ontario’s communities, it’s vitally important that we have a plan in place to respond to crises quickly, efficiently and in close coordination with partners on the ground,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, President of the Treasury Board and Minister responsible for Emergency Management in Ontario. “This strategic and action-oriented plan outlines a comprehensive vision for all of Ontario to be safe, practiced, and prepared at all times.”

Developed in partnership with emergency management partners, including municipalities, First Nations partners and provincial ministries, the plan highlights key actions the province is taking to keep Ontario in a state of constant readiness and preparedness. It also outlines initiatives to augment and support municipal and First Nations emergency strategies.

The plan includes increased local supports for municipalities and Indigenous partners, enhanced flood mapping, a cyber security strategy, and increased resources for emergency management partners as well as programs to improve community preparedness.

Emergency Management Ontario will be the provincial lead for emergency management coordination.

The province says the plan is the first of its kind in Canada and builds on lessons learned from past emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, which represented the single largest provincial emergency in decades.

