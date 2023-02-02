Today Ontario’s Deputy Premier and Health Minister Syliva Jones released a new plan aimed providing more convenient care options.

“When it comes to your health and the health of all Ontarians, the status quo isn’t working,” said Jones. “As we put our bold plan into action, you will be connected to care when you need it most and where it’s most convenient, whether that’s closer to home in your community or even at home.”

Titled ‘Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care’, the plan focuses on providing people with a better health care experience by connecting them to more convenient options closer to home while shortening wait times for key services across the province and growing the health care workforce.

The plan lays out a broad series of initiatives under three pillars: The Right Care in the Right Place, Faster Access to Care and Hiring More Health Care Workers.

Some key initiatives in the plan are being implemented immediately, while other changes will take time the province said in statement.

Expanding the role of local pharmacists, is one of the initiatives in the first pillar that has already been rolled out. As of January 29, nearly 40,000 assessments for minor ailments have been completed and over 31,000 prescriptions have been issued, with 65 per cent of pharmacies across all public health units having provided minor ailment services and increasing, according to the statement from the health ministry.

Better mental health and substance use support for youth and expanded team-based care through Ontario Health Teams are two other initiatives that have been given priority.

The next level includes getting publicly funded surgeries and procedures at community surgical and diagnostic centres as well as providing paramedics more flexibility to treat people who call 9-1-1 at home or on scene in the community rather than in emergency rooms.

Building almost 60,000 new and upgraded long-term care beds to help address wait lists for long-term care is also part of the initiative to provide faster access to care.

The third phase, hiring more health care workers, includes intiatives such increasing medical school seats (and the TMU School of Medicine in Brampton) and the ‘Learn and Stay’ grant. The province also wants to introduce “As of Right” rules that will allow health care workers registered in other provinces and territories to immediately start working and caring for people without first having to register with one of Ontario’s health regulatory colleges.