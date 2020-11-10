Canindia News

Ontario reports record number of 1,388 COVID-19

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

Ontario reported 1,388 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a new single-day record.

This is the third time in four days that record daily case counts have been set in the province.

The total includes 520 more cases in Toronto (a second consecutive new high for the city), 395 in Peel Region, 100 in York Region, 72 in Halton Region and 50 in Niagara.

Fifteen more deaths were linked to the illness.

The newly confirmed infections push the seven-day average up to 1,154, the highest since the outbreak began in Ontario in late January.

Peel region is seeing more than 100 new weekly cases per 100,000 people, a key indicator for moving a region into the red. Peel’s medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, has also implemented further local restrictions.

Toronto, meanwhile, is under the restrictions of modified Stage 2 until at least November 14. The province delayed its transition into the new system at the request of local officials and is said to be planning new measures to get the virus spread under control. With around 97.6 weekly new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, Toronto is quickly approaching the threshold for the red tier.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Melania to seek divorce from Donald: British media

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

So, Pfizer has a 90% effective vaccine. What happens next?

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Peel mandates strict restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Akshay Kumar dons red bindi to promote ‘Laxmii’, draws flak from netizens

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Peel police opens virtual sub-station in downtown Brampton

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

New StatCan study to determine how many Canadians have been infected with COVID-19

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

PM Trudeau promises to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Kirsten Bell shares handwritten letter George HW Bush left for Bill Clinton after losing the 1993 elections

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB after raids at his Mumbai home

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested