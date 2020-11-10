Ontario reports record number of 1,388 COVID-19

Ontario reported 1,388 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a new single-day record.

This is the third time in four days that record daily case counts have been set in the province.

The total includes 520 more cases in Toronto (a second consecutive new high for the city), 395 in Peel Region, 100 in York Region, 72 in Halton Region and 50 in Niagara.

Fifteen more deaths were linked to the illness.

The newly confirmed infections push the seven-day average up to 1,154, the highest since the outbreak began in Ontario in late January.

Peel region is seeing more than 100 new weekly cases per 100,000 people, a key indicator for moving a region into the red. Peel’s medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, has also implemented further local restrictions.

Toronto, meanwhile, is under the restrictions of modified Stage 2 until at least November 14. The province delayed its transition into the new system at the request of local officials and is said to be planning new measures to get the virus spread under control. With around 97.6 weekly new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, Toronto is quickly approaching the threshold for the red tier.