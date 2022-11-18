Licensed restaurants and bars in Ontario will be able to serve liquor two hours earlier during the FIFA World Cup which begins on Sunday. The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has approved the start of liquor service in the province at 7:00 a.m.

“This approval is temporary and only for the duration of tournament play, which starts on November 20, 2022 and ends on December 18, 2022,” AGCO said in a statement issued on Friday.

“The extension of hours for this period is intended to allow service that overlaps with some of the events of the FIFA World Cup, which because of the time difference involved, will be televised in Ontario early in the morning. The closing service time of 2:00 a.m. will remain unchanged,” the statement read.

While the extension of hours will apply to licensed establishments provincewide, if a municipality objects to the extension of hours in their jurisdiction, then they may notify the Registrar in writing of their objection and local wishes will be respected with the ordinary permissible hours of service (i.e., 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.) remaining applicable to those municipalities.

Whether or not an establishment decides to begin serving at 7:00 a.m. is an individual business decision for each liquor sales licensee. Individual establishments need not apply to the AGCO for approval but must ensure that the municipality in which they are located is one that has not objected to this extension of hours.

Toronto Mayor John Tory backed this temporary approval.

“The restaurant industry is a vital part of Toronto’s economy,” Tory said. “We must continue to do everything we can to find unique opportunities to ensure these businesses and all the jobs they support come back stronger than ever from the COVID-19 pandemic. I strongly support the move to extend liquor sale hours during the World Cup, helping to ensure that there are fans in seats as early as possible, cheering on their teams and supporting local businesses.”