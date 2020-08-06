Ontario’s school-reopening plans

I feel like back-to-school hours should not be the same. Long hours with masks is hard. My kids have a hard time after 15 minutes with a mask. I think schools should wait, maybe just do a 1-hour meet once a day and send kids home to do work. I’m scared to send my kid to school. Imagine if something bad did happen and my kid got sick, my mom has diabetes. Doug Ford you should re-look at what you’re doing and make changes. My vet wears a mask for long hours and he says it’s very hard. He gets light headed well, so what will happen to kids?

Sara, Online