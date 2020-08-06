Ontario’s school-reopening plans

I feel like back-to-school hours should not be the same. Long hours with masks is hard. My kids have a hard time after 15 minutes with a mask. I think schools should wait, maybe just do a 1-hour meet once a day and send kids home to do work. I’m scared to send my kid to school. Imagine if something bad did happen and my kid got sick, my mom has diabetes. Doug Ford you should re-look at what you’re doing and make changes. My vet wears a mask for long hours and he says it’s very hard. He gets light headed well, so what will happen to kids?
Sara, Online
Your opinion counts! Guidelines: All letters to the editor are welcome and will be considered for publication or posting online. You may email to editor@canindia.com; mail letters to 478 Dundas Street West, P.O. Box 30003, Oakville ON L6H 7L8 or fax letters to 905-673-6636. Letters should be timely, addressed to the editor and signed including letter writer’s city and province/state. The word limit is 400 words. We reserve the right to edit and/or trim letters when necessary.ANONYMOUS LETTERS WILL NOT BE PUBLISHED.